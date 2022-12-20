Mississauga woman, 65, dead after crash on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway

A Mississauga, Ont., woman is dead after a crash on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway on Monday afternoon.

The 65-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle as she was driving on the Pembina Highway overpass just before 4 p.m. Monday, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release. She crashed into a concrete median, and a westbound cube truck then collided with her vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital but died of her injuries.

The driver of the cube truck was not hurt, RCMP said.

Police continue to investigate.

