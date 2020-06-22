Catching up with Miss Centennial Manitoba, 50 years into her reign

Winning the title of Miss Centennial Manitoba 50 years ago earned Darlene Williams a dinner with Prince Charles and got her face on a promotional brochure for her hometown.

Fifty years into her reign, Williams says it wasn't easy to get the title.

Williams won it through a pageant held in 1970 to mark the province's 100th birthday.

Then 18-year-old Darlene Meyer from Lac du Bonnet, she won after scoring 100 per cent on an exam about Manitoba, writing a speech, and showing off a centennial-themed dress she made herself. The pageant contestants also had to show they were community-minded.

Williams wore a purple and white centennial-themed gown for the pageant. (Submitted by Darlene Williams )

So what did she win for claiming the title?

"$500, a set of Samsonite luggage and a gold purse, which I still have," she said from her home in Rocanville, Sask.

A newspaper clipping from 1970 talks about about Williams' win. (Submitted by Darlene Williams)

Being crowned Miss Centennial Manitoba was a big deal for her hometown, too, and they even put her on a brochure.

"They made quite a big event of the whole thing, so it was good for the town," she said.

Darlene Williams, then Darlene Meyer, was crowned Miss Centennial Manitoba in 1970. Here she is in her crown and chariot — a pink convertible. (Submitted by Darlene Williams )

The year that followed featured many ribbon-cuttings, openings for swimming pools and crownings of other pageant queens.

Williams said her hometown, Lac du Bonnet, made a big deal of her win. (Submitted by Darlene Williams )

But the highlight was definitely meeting Prince Charles at a special dinner.

"They were telling us how to curtsy before he came, and not to speak to him unless we were spoken to, and it was quite strange, because he came into the room and he came directly to me and I was just, like, stunned: 'Oh my, he's talking to me. What do I say? Should I talk?'" she said.

The year that followed included many ribbon-cutting events and other ceremonies. (Submitted by Darlene Williams )

"It was quite exciting, but yes, a little bit scary, too, you know."

Williams remembers he spilled his peas in his lap.

"One thing I said, 'They are just like everybody else, he spilled his peas.'"

Williams participated in community events and ceremonies in the year that followed her win, including this one at Winnipeg Beach. (Submitted by Darlene Williams )

Williams technically still holds the title to this day.

Williams crowns Miss Pinawa, Carol Hoard. (Submitted by Darlene Williams )

Williams is happy she grew up where she did.

"I do enjoy going back and reminiscing, but of course, you miss all the people who use to be there."