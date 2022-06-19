Oak Bluff's Tyler Mislawchuk misses gold by a second in Mexico sprint triathlon

Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Man. earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon in Huatulco, Mexico on Sunday.

The two-time Olympian, 27, finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a foot race to the podium.

Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and five-kilometre run.

Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020.

"It was a bit of a strange race," Mislawchuk said. "On the run it was kind of like a championship-style track event where I pushed the first bit, but realized there was 15 or 20 guys with us.

"Tactical until the end and I got caught off guard going into the last corner. After I tore my Achilles [tendon] last year I didn't know if I was ever going to be on one of these podiums again.

"You never know when your last podium is. I'll enjoy this one."

Mislawchuk's silver-medal finish comes after placing 15th in last summer's Tokyo Olympics.