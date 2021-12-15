85-year-man deported from Winnipeg now in Iran, but 'not doing well,' says son

An 85-year-old man who was deported from Winnipeg last week has arrived in Tehran, where his son says he's still under watch by Iranian authorities.

Mirzaali Vaezzadeh was deported last Thursday by the Canadian Border Services Agency, after living in Canada without status for 24 years.

Officials with CBSA denied his application for permanent residence because of his work for the Iranian intelligence organization SAVAK — an group responsible for human right violations such as torture — in the decades before the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Mirzaali's son, Masoud Vaezzadeh, says his father was detained by Iranian authorities for a few hours after arriving in Tehran on Saturday and was then released to his brother. But on Tuesday afternoon, his brother was contacted by Iranian authorities to bring their father in for questioning again.

"We don't know what's going to happen. We don't know if this is the calm before the storm. We have no idea what's in store for him later on," Masoud said.

Masoud said he last spoke to his father by phone when his plane was on a layover in Dubai. Since then, he's been getting updates from his brother in Tehran about his status.

Masoud Vaezzadeh, right, pictured with his sister, Forough, left, and his mother on Thursday, when his father was deported. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"He's not doing well. I mean, he's traumatized," Masoud said. "He's a little confused. He's extremely upset, emotionally hurt and is not overall doing well because of what happened."

Masoud says his father has a history of stroke and collapsed on Wednesday night when CBSA officers came to his house to arrest him and asked him to take a COVID test.

"They were in the process of doing that, and my dad, as he was sitting on the chair, he just leaned over and just landed on his head and fell on his side," Masoud said.

He said his father then fell unconscious and was taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where doctors wanted to give him an MRI to make sure he wasn't having a stroke.

Members of Mizraali Vaezzadeh's family pleaded with immigration officials at the airport to allow the 85-year-old man to stay in Canada, but he was deported to Iran on Thursday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Masoud said hours later, doctors determined his father didn't have a stroke or a heart attack, but it remains unclear why he collapsed.

He wasn't allowed to see his father that evening, he said. That same night, Mirzaali was taken to the Winnipeg Remand Centre and then the airport the next morning.

Still faces danger in Iran: expert

Maral Karimi, a PhD candidate at the department of social justice education at the University of Toronto, specializes in social movements in Iran and the Middle East.

Karimi said some members of the Iranian community were surprised to hear about Mirzaali's case.

"To send an 85-year-old man to a country with a quite questionable human rights track record, no independent judiciary and lack of due process … on the part of Canada was quite shocking," she said.

Karimi said there's no way to know for sure what's going to happen to Mirzaali, but there's a good chance the Iranian government will decide to make an example of him.

Maral Karimi said Mirzaali could be executed, tortured in jail or simply questioned. (CBC)

"The Islamic republic … they're quite unstable and volatile in situations like this when [it's] a high-profile case and it's highly publicized," she said. "In cases such as this, they're more prone to projecting a tough stance to the global community."

Karimi said Mirzaali could be executed, tortured in jail or simply questioned.

Karimi said human rights would have been served best if Mirzaali had been prosecuted for his involvement with SAVAK in Canada, where there is a fair and independent judiciary.

"First of all, we wouldn't be sending him back to a country where there is a chance that he might be abused," she said.

"That way, the victims and the survivors of [SAVAK] abuses would have had a chance to be heard in an independent court," said Karimi.

Risk assessment done 13 years ago

In a previous statement sent to CBC last Thursday, CBSA said a pre-removal risk assessment is one of the safeguards in place to ensure people in need of protection are not removed.

In 2017, a federal court decision stated that Mirzaali had an assessment in 2008, which found that since over 37 years had passed since the Islamic Revolution, former members of SAVAK are no longer of interest to Iranian authorities.

Karimi said information from that assessment could've changed.

"On the surface, I tend to disagree with it because there is no way for us to know … how the regime would react, especially in light of how high-profile this case is," she said.

A CBSA officer stands inside Winnipeg's airport on Thursday as Masoud asks to speak to his father before his deportation. The CBSA says a pre-removal risk assessment is one of the safeguards in place to ensure people in need of protection are not removed. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"The political reality in Iran has changed significantly since then, I would say [it has changed] even from a year ago," said Karimi.

In a statement to CBC, a spokesperson with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said a highly trained IRCC officer conducts the assessment to evaluate whether a person would face persecution, torture, risk to life, or risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment if returned to their country of origin.

"These decisions are taken on a case-by-case basis," the statement said.

Masoud said he will be meeting with his lawyer, David Matas, in the next few days to determine his next step. Meanwhile, his brother in Tehran will arrange for his father to see a doctor.

"He has to be brought back ASAP," said Masoud. "I'm very upset. I'm very angry. God forbid anything happened to my mom and dad because of this."