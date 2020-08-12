Suspect in Minneapolis homicide caught trying to cross border into Manitoba

A man who was wanted for second-degree murder and assault in Minneapolis was caught trying to enter Canada at the Emerson, Man., border crossing, police say.

Police in Minneapolis say a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Minnesota city on Saturday evening. There were concerns a 23-year-old man who was a suspect in the killing had left the state and was attempting to flee the country.

Detectives notified U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which advised the Canada Border Services Agency to be on the lookout for the man.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, CBSA officers caught and arrested the man at the Emerson port of entry.

Officers turned the man over to U.S. border officials, who contacted Minneapolis police.

The 23-year-old is currently in prison in Grand Forks, N.D., Minneapolis police said in a Wednesday news release, and is waiting for U.S. interstate extradition proceedings.