Minimum wage in Manitoba to hit $15.30/hour in October

The Manitoba government says the province's minimum wage will rise to $15.30 an hour on Oct. 1.

The government previously estimated it would hit $15 an hour and has now determined the exact amount under a formula tied to inflation.

The wage is currently $13.50 an hour and is set to rise April 1 to $14.15, as the Progressive Conservative government announced last fall.

Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said the increase in October will put Manitoba in the top three provinces when it comes to minimum wages.

Raising the minimum wage will help workers deal with the rising cost of living and having it phased in will give employers time to adjust, Reyes said.

Under a subsidy announced by the province last fall, businesses with up to 20 workers can apply for up to 50 cents an hour for each worker earning minimum wage.