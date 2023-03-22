Content
Manitoba

Minimum wage in Manitoba to hit $15.30/hour in October

The provincial government previously estimated minimum wage would hit $15 an hour and has now determined the exact amount under a formula tied to inflation.

Wage is currently $13.50 an hour, set to rise to $14.15 at start of April

The Canadian Press ·
A $10 bill and $5 bill are shown
The Manitoba government said last August that minimum wage would reach $15 an hour by fall 2023. (Karin Larsen/CBC)

The Manitoba government says the province's minimum wage will rise to $15.30 an hour on Oct. 1.

The government previously estimated it would hit $15 an hour and has now determined the exact amount under a formula tied to inflation.

The wage is currently $13.50 an hour and is set to rise April 1 to $14.15, as the Progressive Conservative government announced last fall.

Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said the increase in October will put Manitoba in the top three provinces when it comes to minimum wages.

Raising the minimum wage will help workers deal with the rising cost of living and having it phased in will give employers time to adjust, Reyes said.

Under a subsidy announced by the province last fall, businesses with up to 20 workers can apply for up to 50 cents an hour for each worker earning minimum wage.

