Potential unmarked graves investigation finds no evidence so far of criminal activity: Manitoba RCMP

Mounties say after a yearlong investigation into potential unmarked graves detected in a western Manitoba First Nation, they have not found any evidence pointing to criminal activities.

Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, requested the RCMP launch an investigation after it found 14 points of concern underneath the Catholic church in the community last year using ground-penetrating radar.

RCMP say in a release that officers interviewed community members, conducted surveys and followed up on other leads.

Investigators were unable to uncover evidence that showed a crime occurred related to what was detected at the site.

"We have not determined there is no evidence," RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel told CBC in an email Friday.

"We have not uncovered any at this time. This investigation is not closed. It has moved into a new phase. We are not canvassing and surveying the community as we were in the first phase."

She directed further inquiries to Minegoziibe Anishinabe leadership.

The community is set to begin excavating the area underneath the Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church on Monday.

Mounties say if anything is located in the dig that may be related to criminal activity, officers will continue with the investigation.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.