Creepers not allowed: Winnipeg students reimagine city core 1 Minecraft block at a time

A group of Sisler High students are participating in the Schools Reinventing Cities Challenge, a collaboration between Minecraft Education, Microsoft Canada and Winnipeg's school divisions. Learn more about their project in this video by filmmaking students Shaina Maralit, Gino Villaceran and Kaitlyn Caballero.

In Stella Mangalit's mind, a better downtown Winnipeg means wider sidewalks and high-density housing.

Her city centre would have more people living in it and walking would be king.

And there would also be an elevated rapid transit system or skytrain, because when you're building a perfect, imaginary city inside Minecraft, anything goes.

Mangalit, a Grade 12 student at Winnipeg's Sisler High School, is part of a five-member team participating in Level Up, a building challenge that started April 10 in Winnipeg.

Level Up is part of the Schools Reinventing Cities Challenge, a collaboration between Minecraft Education, Microsoft Canada and Winnipeg's six school divisions.

Grade 12 Sisler High School student Giselle Cabungcal is featured in a video by video Sisler Create filmmaking students Gino Villaceran, Kaitlyn Cabellero and Shaina Maralit. Cabungcal, along with her teammates, worked on a version of Winnipeg's downtown in Minecraft. (Gino Villaceran, Shaina Maralit and Kaitlyn Cabellero)

The challenge started on April 10 and asked participating students in kindergarten to Grade 12: "How can we envision a connected, equitable and sustainable downtown that moves Winnipeg forward without leaving anyone behind?"

The city is expected to pick a top team soon.

"We honestly wanted to make the whole area a more walkable area, just more comfortable for pedestrians," said Mangalit, 17.

The team built a skytrain in Winnipeg for mass transportation, a lot of apartment blocks downtown to create more affordable, high-density housing, wider sidewalks and a lot of greenery.

Winnipeg landmarks including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Provencher Bridge are seen in Minecraft form. (Gino Villaceran, Shaina Maralit and Kaitlyn Cabellero)

Mangalit and her teammates — Giselle Cabungcal, Jaymie Perena and Zyrinne Tolentino, all 17, and Ryan Malabanan, 18 — are the subjects of a new short video about their imagined city.

The video, created by three Sisler Create filmmaking students, is part of an ongoing storytelling collaboration between the school and CBC Manitoba.

Meet the filmmakers

Kaitlyn Caballero graduated from Sisler High School in 2022 and is pursuing a career in graphic design. She has a strong visual arts background and likes to spend her free time painting and hanging out with friends. (Carmen Acuna)

Shaina Maralit graduated from Sisler High School in 2022. She loves filmmaking and editing. If you don't see her holding a camera, she is probably busy dancing in her room. (Carmen Acuna)

Gino Villaceran graduated from Argyle High School in 2022 and specializes in editing and setting the pace of a story. He loves writing scripts, being behind the camera, acting and editing clips. (Carmen Acuna)

CBC Manitoba's Project POV: Sisler Create is a storytelling collaboration that partners filmmaking students with CBC journalists to produce short videos.

During fall 2022, CBC journalists led storytelling and producing workshops over several weeks with filmmaking students at the Create program at Sisler High School in Winnipeg. Since then, the students have produced original videos for CBC Manitoba.

The Sisler Create program focuses on education and career pathways into creative industries. Students can take courses in animation, film, game design, visual effects, graphic design and interactive digital media.

See more from Sisler Create filmmakers: