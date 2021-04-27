'Somewhere in France': Manitoban hopes sharing WW I letters will encourage others to dig into family history

Some start simply with "Somewhere in France," others talk about the day's weather as seen by Cecil Edmund Minary or about the battle lines of the First World War.

Now, one of Minary's descendants hopes the letters her great-great-uncle wrote from the front lines of the war inspire others to dig into their own family's history.

"It's pretty neat to be able to read his exact experiences, in his own handwriting," said Kendra Minary, Cecil's great-great niece.

"You can read history books, and you can watch war movies, but having this more personal connection to the war makes it just a little more special," said Minary, who lives in the southwestern Manitoba town of Souris.

Cecil enlisted with the 144th Battalion of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles (nicknamed "the Little Black Devils") in Winnipeg on Nov. 30, 1915. But he very nearly died from pneumonia at Camp Hughes, west of Carberry, Man., during a training exercise.

He would later recover and was sent overseas to France with another battalion in February 1917. He saw his first duty on April 12.

Cecil Minary's letters date back to the First World War. (Submitted by Kendra Minary)

During that time, he wrote more than 70 letters home to his family in Manitoba. Kendra Minary was given copies of each of the letters last year and has been sharing them on social media on the anniversary of their writing.

Century-old letters find home in museum

"I originally decided to share these letters online as it was an easy way to share them with family in other provinces," she said. Her posts have since garnered a following on Facebook — even attracting the attention of the Shilo Stag, a newspaper based out of CFB Shilo.

The original copies of the letters — which are between 103 and 105 years old — can now be found in the museum in Wawanesa, Man., a village about 35 kilometres southeast of Brandon.

Cecil was one of many in Minary's family to serve in the war, she said.

"The letters prove that Minarys have always had a strong family connection," she said. "Cecil was doing his duty for the country and couldn't wait to get back home to his family."

She said the letters have inspired her to learn more about her own family history, and she's completed a family tree dating back to the 1700s.

"I have also got in contact with some distant cousins, one of which being a granddaughter to the cousin Cecil wrote many of his letters to."

It's letters and materials like Minary's that inspired The Canadian Letters and Images Project — which has borrowed and digitized letters, diaries and other wartime materials for more than 20 years — at Vancouver Island University.

"What I thought would be maybe 200 letters is now turned into 35,000, plus thousands of photographs, diaries and other materials," said Stephen Davies, the project's director.

Davies said the letters and other materials help Canadians see conflicts from another angle.

"They put a human face to war," he said.

"They're not just the statistics of battles. They allow us to see the war through the eyes of the participants.… It's history without any lens of interpretation — literally what they see."

Death in action

Cecil's letters focused largely on topics such as the weather, where he was on a particular day, what he saw and which family members had been writing, as opposed to the battlefield conditions, Minary said.

"The weather here is something fierce. Old Manitoba can't come up with it at all," read one letter, dated April 13, 1917, which begins with the words "Somewhere in France."

The letters are currently kept in a museum in Wawanesa, Man. (Submitted by Kendra Minary)

"We had over three inches of snow the night before last and it took all day yesterday to melt it, so you can try and imagine what things are like here just now."

Cecil was killed in action about a year later, on Aug. 28, 1918, when he and his crew were hit by an enemy artillery shell near Bois du Vert in France. He was 23 years old.

Minary plans to continue posting her great-great-uncle's letters on social media, and encourages others to explore their own roots.

"If you haven't already done so, dig into your family history," she said. "Get a DNA test. Work on your family tree.

"It is so neat the things you can discover."