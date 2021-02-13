Fire destroys houses under construction in Winnipeg's Weston area Friday night

Two houses being built in northwest Winnipeg were destroyed by fire on Friday night, the city says.

By the time crews responded to the fire on Milton Street, near Logan Avenue in the city's Weston neighbourhood, at 9:47 p.m., one of the houses was engulfed in flames, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release on Saturday morning.

The fire extended to two neighbouring houses: one also under construction and one that was occupied.

Both houses being built were in the wood-framing stage and are considered complete losses. The occupied house's residents got out safely before firefighters arrived, the city said. Their house had moderate smoke and fire damage.

Crews launched a defensive attack and took about an hour to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Drivers in the area should be careful on the roads around those houses, which are covered with ice. City crews will be watching the area and putting down sand and de-icing agents as needed, the release said.

The roads around the houses on Milton Street are icy after crews used water to get the fire under control, the city says. (Travis Golby/CBC)

On Saturday morning, crews responded to another fire in a two-storey house on McDermot Avenue near the Health Sciences Centre.

Smoke was coming from the multi-family house when firefighters arrived just before 8 a.m. Crews launched an offensive attack and got it under control in about a half hour, the city's release said.

Everyone inside that house got out safely before firefighters arrived. Paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused both fires, and no damage estimates are available, the city says.