Corrections officer assaulted by 2 inmates at Milner Ridge

A Manitoba corrections officer was assaulted by two inmates at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre Monday evening, a spokesperson with Manitoba Justice says.

"The correctional officer received treatment in hospital and has since been released," wrote the spokesperson in an email statement.

"The inmates involved are being monitored and assessed to determine if any injuries resulted from the incident."

The union representing corrections workers describes the attack as "serious" and "extremely frightening."

"We're thankful for the quick action of the officers involved who got their colleague to safety and those that diffused the volatile situation," said Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union in a written statement.

It's unclear how badly the officer was injured or whether inmates were hurt in the altercation.

"Manitoba Corrections negotiation and emergency response teams responded, as is usual process in these types of situations," the justice department said.

"Manitoba's correctional officers often respond to challenging situations involving inmates in our correctional facilities."

The response teams regained control of the jail and secured the two inmates early in the morning on Tuesday.

CBC is waiting on more information from the Manitoba RCMP.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union says government cutbacks and a lack of rehabilitation programs contribute to more violence in corrections facilities.

"Correctional officers ... are finding that inmates can often be more violent and unpredictable than in the past because of more complex issues including meth and other drug addictions along with mental health issues," wrote Gawronsky.

"The government has a responsibility to explore and implement effective strategies to reduce the risk and frequency of these attacks against our officers."

CBC requested a response from the Justice Minister's office.

One unit at Milner Ridge requires repairs from the attack. Operations at the corrections centre have otherwise returned to normal, the justice department says.

Milner Ridge is 72 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg near Lac du Bonnet, Man.

