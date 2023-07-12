Manitoba's decision not to search landfill 'heartless,' says Crown-Indigenous relations minister

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller criticized Manitoba Wednesday over what he called the provincial government's "heartless" decision not to search a landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women believed to be the victims of a serial killer.

Premier Heather Stefanson said last week Manitoba won't provide support to search the Prairie Green landfill in rural municipality of Rosser for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. Police believe their remains are located below the surface of the privately run landfill just north of Winnipeg.

The decision not to search Prairie Green, issued seven months after police initially disclosed they believed the women's remains ended up in the landfill, has led to widespread anger among the families of the victims, including a blockade and closure of the city-owned Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg.

Speaking in Halifax, Miller said Manitoba's decision has impaired the federal government's ability to help. He suggested the province has acted in a callous manner.

"This has been dealt with in a very heartless way, quite frankly, and we do absolutely have to try as a federal government," Miller told the Manitoba caucus of the Assembly of First Nations at the organization's annual general assembly in the Nova Scotia capital.

"The reaction that we've seen from our partner in Manitoba is one that makes any decision this summer logistically impossible," Miller continued.

"The federal government's willing to help. We're willing to play a role, a very important role in this. But … the government can't nationalize a garbage dump or the waste-disposal system for the City of Winnipeg."

In announcing the decision against a search last week, Stefanson cited concerns about the health and safety of workers who would have to sift through material at the landfill.

Miller said Stefanson was correct to raise those issues, but noted Canada has experience conducting dangerous actions, such as remediating mines and searching garbage dumps.

"I think we have to try, and that's the reality. What is shitty is that we lost the window this summer to get something done and get down to business," he said.

Miller said he is not asking Manitoba to do the work on its own.

"We're not saying do it alone. We're saying we're willing work with you.

"It's very hard on the flip end of things for the government of Canada, as the federal entity, to say we're just going to rush in there and do it alone. It just won't work, logistically."

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris and Myran, as well as the deaths of Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in the Brady Road landfill last year, and a fourth unidentified woman, whom community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

More to come