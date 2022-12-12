Man stabbed to death at Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg

A man is dead and three male youths are in custody after a stabbing at the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg — one block from the police headquarters.

Officers were called to the library, at Donald Street and Graham Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson would not say if the stabbing occurred inside or outside of the library.

"Additional information cannot be released at this point of the investigation. However, an update is anticipated in the next day or so," the spokesperson said in an email.

A number of police vehicles could still be seen outside the library at 8 p.m. Sunday, with police tape blocking the main entrance.

Police tape stretches across the lobby area of the Millennium Library on Monday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The library will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

New security measures were added to the Millennium Library in 2019 but scrapped in 2020. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Due to incidents of violence in the past and concerns of staff and members and the public, the Millennium Library in 2019 beefed up security with airport-style screening and mandatory bag checks at the entrance.

At the time, the library said serious violent incidents and threats had increased by 75 per cent since 2013.

The security ramp-up was met with an immediate backlash, however. A grassroots group called Millennium for All was formed in 2019 in response to the measures, organizing protests and read-ins.

The metal detector and bag checks were scrapped in summer 2020.