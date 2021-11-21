Library, community work on new security approach

More than a year after airport-style security was removed from Winnipeg's main library, the end of invasive screening is being considered a win for grassroots community groups who kept pushing for the library to be a welcoming place for everyone.

The metal detector and bag checks were scrapped in the summer of 2020 at the downtown Millennium Library, and the City of Winnipeg has promised those security screenings are a thing of the past.

Now, the library is moving forward with other security measures that won't include a screening process but have included several community groups that advocate for Winnipeggers in need.

