Barricades, bag checks at Millennium 'mistakes,' library manager says

A city manager now says putting airport-like security at Winnipeg's main downtown library was wrong.

"I think there is another way, but we need to kind of correct the mistakes we made last year," library services manager Ed Cuddy said Tuesday.

Millennium Library instituted new screening measures last year to deal with violence and intoxication at the downtown building.

Since bag checks became mandatory and metal detectors were installed at the front entrance, security incidents have dropped 43 per cent, Cuddy said.

"We definitely have seen a reduction in stressful incidents around violence that just have a ripple effect in the building."

But attendance also is down by one-third.

Some people are choosing not to come in, and frequent users are opting to go to other branches.

"A lot of our partners in the community have moved back because of the screening and they're re-evaluating their relationship with us, so that's tough," he said.

"We're definitely looking for a different solution."

They went too far on the security side and haven't done enough on other fronts, he said.

"Would I do it again? No," he said about the entrance screening measures.

A security guard checks a Millennium Library patron with a metal detector. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Upset and concerned community members have raised their voices at city hall, inserted their interests in the city budget process and held a series of rallies over the year to challenge the changes, calling on the library to listen to them.

Library services will work with the library board and the community to come up with a new approach, Cuddy said.

"I think for something lasting to be developed, we need to work together," he said.

The front lobby could be turned into shared space with social agencies and workers, he said.

Libraries across the country are struggling to deal with similar issues, Cuddy said.

"It's no accident that some of the popular training topics [for library workers] are non-violent crisis intervention, dealing with trauma, dealing with the impact of trauma on staff, like vicarious trauma, substance awareness, that kind of thing," he said.

"It's been challenging for all of our staff."

A security guard searches the bag of a library patron. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

The changes will not be immediate. Cuddy gave no timeline, but confirmed they will move away from cracking down on security to providing more social support to tackle the root causes.

"Obviously we're not going to throw security completely out the window. We've always had a security contract, but we can look at working that and look at building on things like the community connection space," he said.

"We have to balance overall our role in the community and how that may be diminished by what we've done."

Millennium For All, which formed to work against the expanded security, has planned an anniversary rally for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.