Millennium Library cracking down on weapons, booze in building

The Millennium Library is asking library patrons to check their weapons and liquor at the door.

Everyone who enters the downtown Winnipeg library's front lobby will go through a bag check and be screened by a hand-held metal detector starting Feb. 25.

The measures are being taken to make sure items not permitted in the library, such as alcohol and weapons, are kept out of the building, said Ed Cuddy, manager of library services.

"The safety and well-being of visitors and staff is a priority at the Winnipeg Public Library," Cuddy said in a news release issued Friday.

"These security enhancements will help keep Millennium Library a safe, open and accessible space that meets the diverse needs of the community."

People with prohibited items will be asked to remove them before heading into the library, and those who decline the security screening will not be allowed in, the release says.

There is no storage space for prohibited items at the library, and illegal items may be confiscated and reported to police.

Patrons who don't want to head into the library can pick up their holds before or after library's regular hours using the Millennium Smartlocker located in the Skywalk.

