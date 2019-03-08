Committee orders report on security incidents at Millennium Library, alternatives to security checkpoint

In response to public backlash against metal detectors and bag inspections, a City of Winnipeg committee voted unanimously Thursday to ask library services to detail just how many security incidents there are at the Millennium Library — and to look at other options to make patrons feel safe.

"I'm pleased that the policy committee will be holding library management accountable," said Graeme Young, a spokesperson for the advocacy group Millennium for All.

"There is now a barrier to enjoying the library, which I believe should be free for all and everyone should be welcomed."

The motion, which was introduced by Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge) and amended by Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski), asks for a verbal report within 60 days on security incidents at the downtown library, as well as alternatives used in other municipalities and at other Winnipeg buildings that promote a sense of security.

"We want, ultimately, for people to feel safe at work, but we want our public services to be open and accessible," said Rollins after the vote.

Rollins, chair of the protection, community services and parks committee, found out in mid-February — on the same day the public did — that library services would start checking bags and scanning patrons age 13 and older for metal objects.

The move has been met with opposition, but the library has argued it was necessitated by an increase in the number and seriousness of violent incidents and threats at the library in recent years.

"I agree that this [motion] falls short of expectations," said Rollins, who acknowledged Millennium for All is calling for the immediate removal of the checks, which they say unfairly target visible minorities and infringe on human rights.

Millennium for All staged a read-in protest Tuesday that drew around 200 people to Millennium Library in support of removing the security checks.

"It's not appropriate for the library to expect me to share my privacy with them as a condition of entry," said Young.

"I have a right to privacy, you have a right to privacy, all Winnipeggers have a right to privacy."

Library services welcomes motion

Ed Cuddy, manager of library services for the City of Winnipeg, told the protection, community services and parks committee Thursday that he supports the idea of reporting back on best practices, as well of some of the concerns that led to the enhanced security measures in the first place.

All youth 13 years and older are screened at the security checkpoint at Millennium Library. (Lyza Sale/CBC)

"I would definitely welcome the opportunity to tell the story because right now, that story has been told in the public forum and it's not necessarily based on fact," said Cuddy.

"I have to admit, part of it is probably we didn't come out with all the details, but I also feel it's important to show how we got to this point."

Library services has wrestled with how to deal with increased security issues for years, he said.

"We were obligated to do something," Cuddy said.

Sarah Broad, also a member of Millennium for All, said Millennium Library's solution to security issues — some of which are driven by poverty and meth use — is unique in Canada, despite the fact cities share common problems.

"This is precedent-setting," said Broad.

Instead of hiring security guards, Broad is calling for library services to hire support workers who can help struggling library users address problems in their lives, rather than see them turned away.