Millennium Library parkade needs $55 million in repairs: report

The City of Winnipeg says it will cost nearly $55 million over the next decade to fix up the Millennium Library parkade.

That's more money than the revenue generated by the parkade, and so the city is conducting a feasibility study to explore options — including the possibility of selling or demolishing it.

There is no danger to the public due to the maintenance issues in the parkade, and no immediate need to close it down, but the parkade is getting old, said North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, chair of the public works committee.

"It's over 45 years old and certain systems in there, you know, are basically original," Browaty said.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority hired an engineering consultant earlier this year to conduct an inspection of the parkade.

"A lot of the HVAC systems, the electrical, is original to the facility, so they need full overhaul, different code requirements if we were doing that in today's day," said Ajaliegh Williams, project manager with the Winnipeg Parking Authority, during a meeting with the city's innovation and economic development committee Monday.

In addition to assessing the overall condition of the parkade, the consultant also provided a 10-year capital investment plan. The consultant determined that the facility needed about $6 million in repairs in the short term, and another $48.3 million over the next 10 years.

"The WPA does not earn sufficient revenue from the Millennium Library parkade in a ten-year timeframe to fund all of the repairs and maintenance," a report tabled at the committee meeting said.

"Options that will be reviewed include undertaking all repairs and maintenance so the parkade remains operational, building a new parkade, and the viability of closing or selling the facility."

COVID-19 hit city parking fees hard, with fewer people going downtown for work, shopping and events — which caused a $5.4 million shortfall this year, according to the city's 2022 preliminary budget.

Although the pandemic has caused a "softening" of parking revenues, Browaty said he sees signs that business might be picking up.

With the return of the Winnipeg Jets season, evening and weekend revenues have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, and a new apartment building at Main Street and Graham Avenue is expected to open soon, he said.

A feasibility study for the parkade will be completed in 2022. While that happens, the city will conduct another estimate to determine what are the most time-sensitive repairs.

One of the major structural issues is corrosion of the structural slab due to salt from vehicles in the winter.