City of Winnipeg seeking consultant for safety-focused Millennium Library lobby redesign

The City of Winnipeg is seeking a consultant to help redesign the entrance to the Millennium Library to improve safety and reduce the need for metal detectors and bag checks.

A request for proposals posted online lists requirements for the consultant to lead a feasibility study on the lobby redesign.

Those include experience designing spaces that serve the needs of "racialized or marginalized and other vulnerable populations," including people experiencing homelessness and struggling with substance use, the RFP says.

The city is also looking for applicants with experience applying crime prevention through environmental design principles, according to the request for proposals.

"Careful consideration of architectural design can produce a safer built environment and can reduce the need for intrusive security screening measures," the RFP says.

The library "has experienced an increasing number and severity of safety incidents, largely rooted in chronic societal issues related to poverty, addictions and homelessness that are found within most large urban centres," the request states.

The city had implemented security screening, including metal detectors and bag checks, in 2019, but removed them after they were met with significant community pushback and falling attendance at the library.

The metal detectors and bag checks returned after the fatal stabbing of Tyree Cayer, 28, at the downtown library on Dec. 11, 2022.

A Winnipeg boy, 14, recently pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Cayer's death. Three other youths are also charged.

On Thursday, city council will vote on whether to approve $1 million in interim security measures at the downtown branch, including increasing the number of security guards and community safety hosts, and hiring new temporary full-time staff to reopen a community social service space at its main entrance.

That money would pay for the extra security measures until the end of the year.

Future funding is expected to cost $2.4 million per year, and would be considered during development of the city's 2024-27 multi-year budget later this year.

The city expects to award the contract for the design study by Sept. 22.

The study is budgeted at $75,000. No cost estimate for the lobby redesign has been released.