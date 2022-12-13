3 teens charged in homicide at Winnipeg's Millennium Library

Three boys age 14 to 16 face charges in the stabbing death of a man at Winnipeg's downtown Millennium Library.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old are charged with manslaughter, while a 14-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim was Tyree Cayer, 28, and more arrests are anticipated, police said.

The boys and Cayer became involved in a verbal dispute on Sunday afternoon that escalated into physical violence, police said. Cayer was stabbed by one of the boys.

Police were called to the library, at Donald Street and Graham Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m. Cayer was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The three boys ran off before police arrived, but homicide investigators identified them, a news release from police said.

Police have been asked multiple times but have not said whether the stabbing happened inside or outside of the library.

The library will remain closed at least until Dec. 19 "as we evaluate next steps for ensuring the safety of all staff and visitors," the City of Winnipeg said in a statement.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).