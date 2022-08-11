Winnipeg's Millennium Library will close floors on staggered basis during $761K renovation project

Winnipeg's Millennium Library is getting a $761,000 makeover, and will be closing each of its four floors on a staggered basis to allow for the renovations, the City of Winnipeg said Thursday.

That will start with the second floor closing on Monday, Aug. 15, the city said in a news release. Each of the library's four floors will, in turn, be closed for roughly one month.

The $761,290 renovation project will include replacing over 10,000 square feet of carpet, installing energy-efficient LED lighting and replacing the service desk on the fourth floor of the downtown library, the city says.

The new LED lighting will have a longer lifespan and smart features that will automatically adjust brightness levels based on occupancy and daylight.

This change in lighting will contribute to an approximately 55 per cent decrease in energy use, and a 10.2-tonne reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the city news release says.

Material from each closed floor will be relocated during its renovation, and regular library services like borrowing, returns, and information services will be available throughout the project, the city said.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

