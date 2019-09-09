Critics of Millennium Library security measures plan 'shush-in,' independent report

Critics of the "airport-like security screening" at the Millennium Library say an alternative report shows mandatory bag checks and metal detectors don't improve safety and only result in falling attendance.

Members of Millennium for All, a group of volunteers including academics, activists and more, plan to present the report Monday at city hall to the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks.

"Are city councillors prepared to go ahead with screening measures that make some library workers feel safer, but have no discernible impact on actual incidents of harm, and have decimated usership?" writes Bronwyn Dobchuk-Land, professor of criminal justice studies at the University of Winnipeg, and one of the alternative report authors.

Management with the library submitted a report last week to the city's protection, community services and parks committee that suggested serious incidents tracked at the library were down 64.8 per cent. There were 230 incidents between November 2018 and February 2019, before the measures were implemented, compared to 81 incidents from February to June.

The same report contained data showing attendance at the library dropped by about 272,000, or 32 per cent, between January and June of 2019, compared to the same period last year. (Attendance tracking technology was down for two weeks during renovations, so the true drop is closer to 25 per cent, according to the city.)

"It is likely that at least 25 per cent of the decline reflects some of the public's reaction to the introduction of screening measures," a city spokesperson said via email last week.

Quiet protest

Library management are expected to be present Monday as the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks reviews the report recommendations. Members of Millennium for All plan to be there and host a "shush-in" if the library attempts to justify the beefed up security by drawing on its own report findings.

"When something comes up that we disagree with or that we have displeasure with, we are going to shush," said Sarah Broad, with Millennium for All.

That report recommends the city invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in hiring more community crisis workers, adding a community connections space and providing more training for staff.

Broad said the group wants the barriers to come down and that the requested funding go toward more staffing at the library.

"With less patronage, there are more staff on the floor, there's more of a ratio of staff on the floor, and so of course .... staff will be feeling safer," said Broad.

Millennium for All has maintained the mandatory bag checks and metal detectors sweeps that greet library visitors at the door are "security theatre" and don't prevent assaults at the library. They have said the measures disproportionately affect the homeless and deter other vulnerable groups from entering.

"The consequences of the Millennium Library security screening policy could not be more stark: a robust, diverse public space that welcomes all community members' leadership and attendance or a locked down, under-utilized, under-resourced library. Nothing could be safer than an empty building, yet nothing could be further from the mission of a public library," reads the conclusion of the Millennium for All report.

A CBC News analysis of security incident data at the library between January 2018 and March 2019 found only one incident of assault where a weapon was used.

The protection, community services and parks committee is expected to review recommendations from the library report Monday.