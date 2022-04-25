Millennium Library opens community hub in lobby

Visitors at downtown Winnipeg's Millennium Library have a new space to access information and services after the city unveiled a new community hub in the lobby of the Graham Avenue building.

The space, dubbed Community Connections, connects people with social supports as well as library services, including items to help meet basic needs, the city said in a news release.

Winnipeg library employees, including community crisis workers, staff the hub, which will also host other community agencies.

They will offer information on a range of services, including shelter and housing, social assistance, benefits, employment, ID assistance, mental health and addiction services, and food security.

The space also has a fridge, microwave, coffee maker, water, coffee, tea and light snacks for people in need.

Community agencies have space to meet with clients, and a phone, computer, Wi-Fi and device charging are also available.

Visitors can also access a washroom with a sharps disposal container.

The opening of the hub marks the "culmination of years of work by community advocates and library workers to transform the Winnipeg Public Library system's exclusionary racist security policy into a community-led strategy that centres people," said a statement released by the group Millennium for All.

The group formed in 2019 in response to the Millennium Library implementing airport-like security screening for all visitors, with bag checks and metal detectors.

Library officials said the measures were necessary because library staff were dealing with violence, but the backlash led to the city changing library security measures again in the summer of 2020.

The federal government contributed $177,000 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund toward the project, which has a budget of $236,000.