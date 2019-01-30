New
Burst pipe closes Millennium Library during frigid Winnipeg weather
A burst pipe forced readers to leave the Millennium Library Wednesday as the municipal building closed for the remainder of the day.
Downtown library expected to reopen Thursday, city says
A city spokesperson confirmed the closure was in effect as of the afternoon and extended into the evening.
The pipe burst amid –30 C temperatures Wednesday.
Staff expect the library will open again Thursday.
