Burst pipe closes Millennium Library during frigid Winnipeg weather

A burst pipe forced readers to leave the Millennium Library Wednesday as the municipal building closed for the remainder of the day.

Downtown library expected to reopen Thursday, city says

A burst pipe closed the Millennium Library Wednesday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A city spokesperson confirmed the closure was in effect as of the afternoon and extended into the evening.

The pipe burst amid –30 C temperatures Wednesday.

Staff expect the library will open again Thursday.

