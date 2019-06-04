Beefed up security leads to drop in visitors at Millennium Library

Fewer weapons and less liquor are getting into Winnipeg's Millennium Library, but the number of patrons going through the doors has dropped as well, a city report says.

The data is in a report to the protection, community services and parks committee, which contains information from surveys of library users, meetings with community groups and surveys of staff and outside social agencies about best practices.

The library instituted new security measures earlier this year amid increasing violence and intoxication at the downtown facility.

The report says there were 46 serious incidents at the downtown library in February, but only six in June. The screening procedures, which include bag checks and security guards with hand-held metal detectors, started on Feb. 25.

Serious incidents at the library include assault, harassment, threats, intoxication and verbal abuse.

Calls for emergency services from the police and fire departments have gone down in the five months since the screening program started.

The most significant change found in the data is that incidents of intoxication declined 68.8 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

However, the number of library patrons has declined since screenings were put in place, the report says.

Changes still needed: report

City bureaucrats have some recommendations for making the library more welcoming but safe at the same time.

Those include:

Adding staff to the library's community crisis worker team to continue building relationships with people who visit the library and connect them with community resources and social agencies.

Working with community groups to create a community-led cultural provider program for library users.

Providing additional non-violent crisis intervention, mental health first aid and substance use awareness training for front-line staff, including an in-house train-the-trainer program.

Developing a community connections space in the Millennium Library lobby.

Installing directional gates and sensor panels to streamline the screening process and reduce the need for the handheld scanning.

Recruiting volunteer community hosts as the "first face" of the library.

There are significant costs associated with the changes.

The Millennium Library should get two more community crisis workers, at a cost of just over $165,000 a year, the report says.

The capital costs of changing the screening process and adding a community connections space to the lobby are estimated at $363,440.

The report also says a further $130,000 will be needed for training and new programming.

The protection, community services and parks committee will review the recommendations of the report next week.