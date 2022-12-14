4th youth charged in connection with stabbing death of Tyree Cayer at Millennium Library

A fourth youth has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at Winnipeg's Millennium Library on Sunday.

Another 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter, Winnipeg police said in a news release Wednesday.

Tyree Cayer, 28, was stabbed at the library in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the library just after 4:30 p.m. and Cayer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Cayer was a high school football star in Winnipeg but was dealing with homelessness at the time of his death.

Police announced charges against three teens on Monday. A 14-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder and 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys are charged with manslaughter.

Investigators do not anticipate any additional arrests, police say.

The library will not reopen to the public before Dec. 19.