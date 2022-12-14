Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

4th youth charged in connection with stabbing death of Tyree Cayer at Millennium Library

Winnipeg police have charged a fourth youth in connection with a homicide at the Millennium Library on Sunday.

14-year-old charged with manslaughter

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a fourth teen in connection with the stabbing death of Tyree Cayer at the Millennium Library on Sunday. (Donna Lee/CBC)

A fourth youth has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at Winnipeg's Millennium Library on Sunday.

Another 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter, Winnipeg police said in a news release Wednesday.

Tyree Cayer, 28, was stabbed at the library in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the library just after 4:30 p.m. and Cayer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

Cayer was a high school football star in Winnipeg but was dealing with homelessness at the time of his death.

Police announced charges against three teens on Monday. A 14-year-old boy is charged with second-degree murder and 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys are charged with manslaughter.

Investigators do not anticipate any additional arrests, police say.

The library will not reopen to the public before Dec. 19.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now