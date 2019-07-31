Military pulling out of search for B.C. homicide suspects in northern Manitoba, RCMP say

The Canadian military is pulling out of the hunt for two B.C. fugitives in northern Manitoba as the search in the area stretches into its ninth day.

The police force decided Wednesday morning that they no longer needed military assistance, RCMP Insp. Kevin Lewis told reporters.

"At this point in time … we want to again be focused with our own resources and determine where we should go from here," Lewis said.

Ground and air searches will continue in the area around Gillam, Man., the last place Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were confirmed to have been seen. Police officers in the area, now down to 40 members, will return to nearby Fox Lake Cree Nation, RCMP said in a tweet.

Schmegelsky and McLeod are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck, and they're suspects in the killings of American tourist Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler.

