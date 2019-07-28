More personnel and equipment are being poured into the gruelling hunt for two B.C. homicide suspects in the bug-infested and bog-strewn landscape surrounding the tiny northern Manitoba community of Gillam.

As the nearly week-long search for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, intensified Sunday, the RCMP said there had been no new sightings of the pair and no new information to indicate they have left the area.

The two Port Alberni, B.C., residents are wanted in connection with three homicides this month in Northern British Columbia. They are suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Dees, and they are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck.

Police aided by tracking dogs and drones have been going door to door, checking every residence and abandoned building in and around Gillam as townspeople maintain a stressful vigil for the fugitives.

RCMP officers came to Neil Houle's door in Gillam. He said police wanted to see who was in the house and to know if people felt secure.

Houle said he told the officers his family did — largely because he has been keeping his house windows locked and a bat by the door.

"Nothing is as normal as it was before," Houle said. "Everything's changed here and everybody is on edge. I'm always looking at the window. I don't get much sleep at night anymore. Just keeping on an eye on pretty much everything in the yard."

Neil Houle of Gillam, Man., has locked his house windows and keeps a bat by the door during the search. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Matthew Ho, 21, from Vancouver said he is exploring the country on the Via Rail train. He arrived in Gillam from Churchill Sunday morning and is en route to Winnipeg.

The RCMP searched the train when it came into the town Sunday morning.

"I wouldn't be surprised because trains like these run really slow out here and it could really be plausible that, you know, the suspects could hop on the train," Ho said.

Matthew Ho, 21, from Vancouver is checking out the country on Via Rail. He was on the train when police searched it Sunday. The train arrived from Churchill and will stop in Thompson before going to Winnipeg. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

The aerial search effort got a boost Saturday with the arrival of a Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with high-tech thermal detection gear.

In addition, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said that it had requested help from the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous-led neighbourhood watch group, and was co-ordinating teams to fly to First Nations communities including Fox Lake Cree Nation, York Factory First Nation, and War Lake First Nation.

Volunteer patrols who arrived Saturday will be returning to the city on Sunday. More volunteers are expected to arrive in the province's north Monday, executive director James Favel said.

RCMP confirmed there were no new sightings or significant developments overnight and Sunday morning.

