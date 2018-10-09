Mild to moderate flu season expected for Manitoba, says provincial health officail

This year's flu season is expected to be a mild to moderate year, but the Provincial Medical Officer of Health Dr. Tim Hilderman warns the flu is notoriously difficult to predict.

"We look globally to get a sense of what we can expect. This year, in the southern hemisphere, it's been a mild-to-moderate Influenza-A-dominated year, with an H1N1 strain as opposed to last year's H3N2 strain," Hilderman said.

Hilderman adds H1N1 is the strain that caused the 2009 flu pandemic, but not to worry.

"It's interesting, because once the pandemic strain arrives, it starts to circulate annually and then it becomes one of the seasonal strains," Hilderman said.

More vaccinations

Hilderman said Manitoba saw a rise last year in the number of people getting a flu vaccine — 22.5 per cent of the population.

"But the reality is that still leaves the majority of the population un-immunized and susceptible to years where you have a more aggressive strain of the virus circulating," Hilderman said.

The province says 46 people with lab-confirmed cases of the flu died in Manitoba last winter, the highest number in three years. More than 500 people were treated for flu in-hospital in the 2017-18 season, the highest since 2009-10.

Flu season typically starts in late fall and goes right through to the spring. Typically, the peak months are November to February. Hilderman explained those most at risk of having severe symptoms, including hospitalization or even death, are the young and the aged.

"Those over 65 do have a higher risk of hospitalization or even death from influenza infection, and then the other extreme, the infants, the very young and even children under the age of five have high risk. So by immunizing yourself, you're protecting those at highest risk from complications of flu," Hilderman said.

Hilderman adds it is a myth the flu vaccine will give you the flu.

"One of the things that we know happens is that after you receive your flu vaccine, it takes a couple of weeks for your immune system to build that immunity up, and if you're exposed to before you've had that opportunity to build up the immunity, then you can definitely develop influenza and influenza-like symptoms. And people unfortunately attribute that to the flu shot, when in fact they're not related," he said.

Hilderman said the best way to prevent the flu is to cover your mouth, wash your hands, isolate yourself to your home if you are sick, and get vaccinated.

He adds hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine have been distributed to pharmacists, physicians and nurse practitioners. Public health clinics in the regional health authorities will be starting up in the coming weeks. When that is can be found online.

"It's a great opportunity to take a step to prevent what can be a very serious illness," Hilderman said.