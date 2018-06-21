4-term councillor, Mike Pagtakhan, will not seek re-election in October

Point Douglas dwellers will have a new representative at City Hall come October after their councillor — who has represented the neighbourhood for 16 years — announced he will not seek re-election.

Mike Pagtakhan announced at city hall Thursday that he will not run for re-election in the Oct. 24 municipal elections after serving four consecutive terms on council.

"It was obviously a very, it was a tough decision, an emotional decision," Pagtakhan told reporters while briefly stumbling over his words after the moving announcement.

"I'll be passing the torch to someone else."

"You never really know when it's time to go, but part of me, I've made a decision," Pagtakhan said, after reflecting on the past and looking to the future.

Next chapter

Pagtakhan said, once his last term is over, he hopes to continue mentoring young children in the cadets and return to pottery and his other artistic hobbies. He also would like to mentor youth in the cadets, which his own children are a part of.

The former Manitoba Hydro employee said he will also look for opportunities to return to his old duties in procurement and consultation at the provincial Crown corporation.

But Pagtakhan hasn't totally ruled out politics.

"I don't think you say never to anything" Pagtakhan said when asked by media if he plans to leave politics altogether.

Political life

The councillor, who lives in the ward with his wife and three children, represents one of Winnipeg's most diverse neighbourhoods. The ward subsumes the Exchange and the North End, from Main Street at the CPR Main Line to Brookside Boulevard.

"When I first decided to run for office, the neighbourhood was kind of up in flames. There were houses burning like monthly, weekly. It was unbelievable," Pagtakhan said during a scrum.

"I think I've left the ward in a really good position."

As one of four councillors in charge of the cannabis file, Pagtakhan hunkered down on rolling out the city's plans for new zoning regulations and changes to police enforcement in time for impending legalization on Oct. 17.



Prompted by resident complaints about loud music on bar and restaurant patios disturbing the Exchange district, Pagtakhan asked the city to study possible noise bylaw amendments, but a resulting report recommended no changes.

He has also been leading the charge to replace the Arlington Street bridge.

More changes come October

Pagtakhan is the not the first city councillor to announce their exit from city politics this cycle.

Jenny Gerbasi, the longest serving council member who sat alongside three mayors over 20 years on council, will not seek re-election in Fort Rouge - East Fort Garry.

Russ Wyatt also announced Thursday he will not run again, after a roller coaster year returning to council this spring following addictions treatment, and coming out as a bisexual man during Pride.

Marty Morantz declared last month he will run as a Conservative MP in the 2019 federal election if he succeeds his bid for the nomination in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.