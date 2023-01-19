Blue Bombers sign special teams sensation Mike Miller to contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms Thursday with Canadian fullback Mike Miller on a one-year contract extension.

The six-foot, 221-pound Miller, a native of Riverview, N.B., was slated to become a free agent next month, but instead will play a sixth season with Winnipeg.

Miller is the CFL's all-time leader in special-teams tackles with 226. He had 16 special-teams tackles in 2022 and a forced fumble in 18 regular-season games.

He added four special-teams tackles in the playoffs.

Miller spent his first six CFL seasons with Edmonton before joining the Blue Bombers in 2017.