'Larger than life' former Winnipeg school trustee dies

Outspoken former Winnipeg School Division trustee Mike Babinsky has died.

The long-serving school trustee from ward 8, who decided not to run for a seventh consecutive term in last month's election, died unexpectedly at the age of 56 on Thursday.

"Trustee Babinsky definitely had a larger than life personality and worked hard to see the Winnipeg School Division progress," said WSD board chair Chris Broughton.

"Trustee Babinsky was someone I had a great deal of respect for and have worked with quite closely over the last four years."

Broughton said Babinsky died after a stay in hospital. He is survived by his wife Andrea, their five children and 10 grandchildren.

Babinsky represented the WSD's North End ward for just over 23, and over that time earned a reputation for expressing his opinions — often loudly — when he both agreed or disagreed with his fellow trustees.

Winnipeg School Division board chair Chris Broughton called Babinsky a 'larger than life personality.' (CBC)

That led the board to censure him several times throughout his time as a trustee.

"He definitely had certain values and thoughts on what that looked like."

'Sensitive and compassionate'

Broughton said Babinsky's passion for the division "ran the full gamut" but he was especially devoted to making sure students got the chance to stay physically active in school.

Babinsky also made sure the voices of those he represented were heard, added Broughton.

"He was a sensitive and compassionate person who always looked to support those who came before the board to make sure that they were comfortable and felt heard in speaking to the board," he said.

"He's definitely been a strong voice for what he believed in, and strong advocate for his community and especially the residents of the North End of the Winnipeg School Division.

"I think he's made a lasting impact on education in the Winnipeg School Division that will be felt for generations."

Babinksy's funeral will be held at Cropo Funeral Chapel Nov. 15.

