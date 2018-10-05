Police say females at risk after sex offender is released from prison

Police are warning Winnipeggers about a high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city after being released from prison this week.

The Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit issued a community notification Friday about Burton Randy Thomas, 45, who was released from federal custody on Thursday. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Thomas was designated as a long-term offender after being convicted of sexual assault in 2010. He received a sentence of 14 years, which included a pre-sentence custody credit of 5½ years.

Police say Thomas has a history of sexual, violent and other offences. They say he received some treatment but is still a "high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner." Females are considered to be at particular risk.

Thomas is subject to a 10-year supervision order and a lifetime weapons ban. He is described as six feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and weight 220 pounds.

People with information about Thomas are asked to contact the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.