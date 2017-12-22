PCs relieve government whip of duties for backing Stefanson in leadership race

The Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba has stripped Andrew Micklefield of his duties as government whip for the next two months after the Rossmere MLA backed a party leadership candidate.

Micklefield was among two dozen PC MLAs who endorsed Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson last week in her run for party leader.

The Progressive Conservatives choose a successor to Brian Pallister on Oct. 30. That person will serve as both party leader and premier.

Micklefield will not serve as whip until that new leader is chosen, the party caucus said in a statement.

Generally, the government whip ensures MLAs vote along party lines, rather than according to their own ideologies or interests.

"All caucus officers are expected to remain neutral in a leadership contest to avoid potential conflicts of interest with their duties," the caucus said in a statement.

"As Mr. Micklefield chose to endorse a leadership candidate, he was asked to step aside from his role as government whip for the duration of the contest."

Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen has been appointed whip in Micklefield's place, the caucus said.

CBC News has requested comment from Micklefield.

Stefanson is the only candidate who has declared an intention to run in the leadership race.

The application deadline is Sept. 15.