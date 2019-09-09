Former First Lady Michelle Obama in Winnipeg on Sept. 24

Michelle Obama is coming to Winnipeg.

The former first lady of the United States, from 2009 to 2017, will speak at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Sept. 24.

Tickets to A Conversation with Michelle Obama, which will be held at Bell MTS Place, go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prices range from $99 to $349.

Chamber president Loren Remillard said Obama's "message of inclusivity, purpose and passion couldn't come at a better time, and will resonate throughout all corners of our community."

Obama, 55, a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, was extremely active during the years she was first lady and became known as an icon and role model for women.

Michelle Obama will be in Winnipeg as part of a speaking tour on Sept. 24 at Bell MTS Place. (True North Sports and Entertainment)

She worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity and healthy eating.

To that end, she launched and led four key initiatives: Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Obama published her memoir, Becoming, last year and it became an immediate success. It quickly topped the New York Times best sellers list, selling more copies than any other book published in the United States that year.

Michelle Obama's memoir sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018. (Richard King)

Her husband, Barack, was elected the 44th President of the United States on Nov. 4, 2008, winning more votes than any candidate in history and becoming that country's first ever African-American president.

He served two terms before leaving office in January 2017.

He was also in Winnipeg earlier this year as part of a lecture tour. He spoke at Bell MTS Place back in March.