Former Blue Bomber named new head of United Way Winnipeg

United Way Winnipeg has named a former professional football player and longtime social services worker as its new president and CEO.

Michael Richardson, a former NFL player with the New York Giants who was signed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1992, spent the last two decades working in social services, United Way Winnipeg said in a news release on Tuesday.

He is moving back to Winnipeg and starting work in mid-May after spending the last five years in Ontario working as the director of child welfare operations for the Ontario Ministry of Children and Community Services.

Previously, he worked for United Way Winnipeg-supported agencies Marymound and Ka Ni Kanichihk.

Richardson said in the release that his career trajectory was inspired by growing up in a low-income family who instilled in him a deeply rooted sense of community and shared responsibility.

Current president and CEO Connie Walker announced her retirement in fall 2022.