High-risk sex offender living in Winnipeg after release

An untreated convicted sex offender considered to be a high-risk to re-offend violently against women and girls has been released from federal prison and is now living in Winnipeg.

Michael James Fells, 36, was released from federal custody Wednesday.

Fells was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting the nine-year-old daughter of a friend after police say he grabbed her wrists, pushed her down and threatened her before sexually assaulting her.

Before that, he was convicted of seven counts of sexual assault in April 2011 and in April 2008.

The female victims ranged in age from nine to 80 and were primarily strangers he had met, or arranged to meet, using "deception and trickery" to portray himself as a student or graduate of massage therapy or reflexology, police have previously said.

Fells is under a lifetime weapons prohibition order and is not allowed to represent himself as having training or a degree in massage therapy or reflexology or being in training for either.

He is also classified as a dangerous offender and is subject to a supervision order until 2028.

Fells is not allowed in the presence of any children under the age of 18, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record, and approved by his parole supervisor.

He is not allowed to go to public parks, swimming areas where children under 16 can reasonably be expected, daycares, schools, playgrounds or community centres.

Anyone with information about Fells is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888 or Winnipeg police at 204-986-3061.

