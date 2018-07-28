High-risk sex offender released from prison Saturday

A high-risk sex offender who posed as a reflexologist or massage therapist to gain access to his victims has been released from federal prison.

Michael James Fells, 36, is a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to re-offend in sexual and/or sexually violent manner against all females, both adults and children, Winnipeg police and the the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said in a news release on Saturday.

Fells was released from prison Saturday.

He was convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting the nine-year-old daughter of a friend after he grabbed her wrists, pushed her down, threatened her and then sexually assaulted her, said police.

Before that, he was convicted of seven counts of sexual assault in April 2011 and in April 2008.

He did not undergo sexual offender treatment while in prison, say police.

Fells is classified as a dangerous offender and is subject to a supervision order until 2028, said police.

He is not allowed in the presence of any children under the age of 18, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record, and approved by his parole supervisor.

He is not allowed to go to public parks, swimming areas where children under 16 can reasonably be expected, daycares, schools, playgrounds or community centres.

Fells is under a lifetime weapons prohibition order and is not allowed to represent himself as having training or a degree in massage therapy or reflexology or being in training for either.

More from CBC Manitoba:

