Cases of mice are on the rise — here's what you can do about it

Did you know that mice can jump up to two feet and even chew through concrete?

Exterminators say they've seen an increase in mice this year, and the little critters are bound and determined to get into your home.

Clint Rosevear, area manager at Orkin, which provides residential and commercial pest control services, says they've had a 30 per cent increase in calls about mice year-over-year.

A number of factors contributed to this, Rosevear said, including the weather.

"I know that last year we had a cold winter and a long winter, but it was really the way the winter started allowed the rodent population flourish," he said, explaining that snow can actually insulate the ground, helping rodents survive.

Regardless of the weather, mice are pretty much always trying to get into homes, Rosevear said.

And they very skilled at getting in. They only need a hole the size of a dime or even smaller to work their way in, and could chew through concrete if they wanted to, he said.

"But there are a lot of easier access points for them," he said.

They are also very good climbers, can run almost four metres in a second, and remember structures and how to climb them.

"If you see something in the corner of your eye and aren't sure what it was, a lot of times, it was a mouse," Rosevear said.

Prevention tips

There are still things you can do to win the war against the pesky creatures, he said.

For starters, do a thorough inspection of your property for any holes or things that might be attracting mice.

Steel wool works to block holes, as it cuts the critters' mouths, but only temporarily, because eventually the wool rusts and dissolves, he said.

Rosevear also recommended getting an exterminator to come in and inspect your property for any issues.

And if you have a cat, you're not immune.

"We treat many, many homes with cats. I have personally seen cats that are afraid of the mice," he said.

With files from Information Radio