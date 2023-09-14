Union wants conciliation as Manitoba Public Insurance strike continues

The union representing striking Manitoba Public Insurance workers hopes a conciliator can help put an end to the job action, which is now in its third week.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union asked the Crown corporation to bring in a conciliator in an effort to help settle the contract dispute, MGEU president Kyle Ross said in a statement Wednesday.

A strike by MGEU-represented workers with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries — another Crown corporation — was resolved last month "through good, old-fashioned negotiations and the assistance of a conciliator," Ross said.

"You can't find a resolution if you aren't even talking. Let's roll up our sleeves and bargain a fair deal."

Liquor & Lotteries asked a conciliator to help settle the dispute with MGEU earlier this summer, which the union agreed to on July 25. The strike ended on Aug. 24.

About 1,700 MPI workers began their strike a few days later, on Aug. 28, after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with the public insurer. The main sticking point in the negotiations is wages for workers.

Ross also called for negotiations between the union's bargaining committee and MPI to resume, adding that the union has "repeatedly said we want to resume negotiations."

MPI chairperson Ward Keith said the Crown corporation is open to "exploring" conciliation if the corporation and the union are "on the same page."

The corporation's offer to go to binding arbitration over the issue of general wage increases is still on the table, Keith added in a Wednesday statement.

"A conciliator can help us streamline the arbitration on that issue, and we can discuss other issues to narrow the overall dispute," he said.

During the Liquor & Lotteries strike, Ross said the union was open to arbitration, but preferred to make a deal at the negotiating table.

While conciliation allows union members to vote on any potential deal, arbitration does not, Ross said last month.

Under current labour laws, parties involved in a labour dispute can apply for binding arbitration — in which a decision is legally binding and enforceable, similar to a court order — if a strike or lockout continues for 60 days.