Security staff at Winnipeg hospital need more power to deal with meth-related violence, union says

The largest union in Manitoba wants the province to give security officers at Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre greater powers after a series of attacks at the hospital.

The increased use of meth and opioids in the city has resulted in a spike in violent situations involving patients and security staff at HSC, says a letter from the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union to Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

"Our members are getting mixed messages, and they need clarity on what's expected of them," wrote MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky.

"They are feeling pressured to intervene appropriately in situations that arise, but don't have the authority and power to do so."

The letter refers to two attacks at HSC over the last year: one in January, when a corrections officer was stabbed with surgical scissors, and another in June, when a security officer was stabbed with a syringe full of blood.

"These incidents are only a small sample of violent situations HSC security officers deal with on a daily basis," Gawronsky said.

"It's not uncommon for them to be kicked, punched or spit on. Nor is it uncommon for them to come into contact with potentially dangerous items such as knives."

'It's not getting better'

The Manitoba Nurses Union has also called for heightened security measures at Winnipeg's emergency departments after a spike in violent incidents involving methamphetamine users.

A nurse in the Grace Hospital emergency room was attacked in an unprovoked, meth-related incident on Friday, the union said.

The province gave Winnipeg's police cadets and river patrol unit increased authority to enforce cannabis regulations once it becomes legal in October, Gawronsky said.

She doesn't see why the province couldn't do the same for security officers at Manitoba's hospitals.

"This is where patients are presenting with drug induced psychosis, and it's only increasing. It's not getting better," she said.

"If they can do this for cannabis, why can't they do this for our hospitals?"

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said HSC is the only hospital in Winnipeg where at least 40 per cent of the security staff have special constable status, which gives them the same powers and protections as a peace officer under the province's Police Services Act.

That means they can use physical force to restrain someone or make arrests.

Gawronsky said it would be up to the government to decide what changes are needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

"If that means the peace officer status, or whatever it means, the government needs to look at it and they need to show some leadership and make the necessary changes," she said.

CBC has reached out to the provincial government for comment and is awaiting a response.