Manitoba government workers suffer from high workloads, low staffing: union report

The union that represents Manitoba government workers says its members are suffering due to low staffing levels, tight budgets and the privatization of some services.

A report from the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union says the Progressive Conservative government's drive to balance the budget has led to 2,300 fewer civil servants working today than in 2015.

Wage freezes and high vacancy rates have led to low morale and challenges retaining workers, the union says.

The Tory government has talked about improving its relationship with the civil service since Heather Stefanson became premier in 2021, but little concrete action has occurred, the union says.

The report calls for higher wages to keep pace with inflation, as well as more money to enhance public services.

Under former premier Brian Pallister, the government introduced legislation to freeze public-sector wages for two years.