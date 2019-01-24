Union blasts Manitoba government's move to merge health sector bargaining units

Manitoba's largest union is criticizing the province's recent changes to health care bargaining units, saying they will force its members to work in unfamiliar environments and potentially jeopardize patient care.

Under a new regulation enacted earlier this week, Manitoba's 180 health sector bargaining units will be amalgamated into approximately 40, based on the type of work an employee does, not where they work.

In a Thursday press release announcing the change, Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the move should reduce inefficiencies and barriers within the health care system in Manitoba.

"This new regulation will define bargaining units by the work people do, not where they do it and create flexibility to help our health-care system become more focused on the needs of patients," the statement said.

The changes have been in the works since 2017, when the province passed Bill 29, titled The Health Sector Bargaining Unit Review Act. The act came into force when it was proclaimed last year.

But Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union president Michelle Gawronsky said the union is concerned that the change could allow employers to transfer their employees around the health care system into unfamiliar territory.

For example, personal care home workers could be transferred to a hospital, even if they've never worked in one before, Gawronsky said.

"The quality of patient care requires teams that have experience working together, and that develop an expertise and a familiarity with their unique patients," she said.

"Moving health workers into unfamiliar settings where they have little experience isn't good for patients, and it certainly isn't good for the workers that are providing the care."

Gawronsky said she is already getting emails from people who are concerned they might be forced to do a job they didn't apply for and aren't prepared for.

"What's happening now is very scary for both the workers, and for the clients and the patients and the residents in nursing homes that rely on the care that is provided to them by the people that apply for the work, that take pride in their work," she said.

"They don't need to be told from day to day that they're going to be moving around and be unsure of where they're going to be working, and what care and who they're going to be looking after."

Staff will still have say: minister

Asked to respond, Friesen said staff will still have a say in where they work and what role they play in the system.

"The new regulation will enable support staff providing direct services to patients to deliver services where they are needed," Friesen said in an email.

"It will also eliminate inefficiencies and artificial barriers within Manitoba's health system, where staff doing similar jobs have different terms of employment and are often represented by competing bargaining agents."

The new regulations, enacted this week under The Health Sector Bargaining Unit Review Act, will define a total of six employer organizations, including each of the five regional health authorities and Shared Health as a provincewide employer.

The act designates seven groups for collective bargaining purposes: nurses, physicians, medical residents, physician assistants and clinical assistants, professionals/technical/paramedical, facility support, and community support.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said the health authority welcomes the change, as it will reduce the administrative costs and complexity of managing large numbers of bargaining agreements.