Liquor Mart employees feeling safer with new security measure, union says

The head of the union that represents workers at Manitoba's Liquor Marts says employees at the Tyndall Park liquor store are feeling safer after the installation of a new, secure entrance.

The heightened security measure was put into effect after a violent attack that sent one employee to hospital last month. Construction on the entrance was already in the works at the time of the assault.

"They definitely appreciate (it) being there … there's more of a feel of safety," said MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky.

Customers are now required to provide valid photo identification, which will be scanned at the security station, before being allowed through the locked inner doors.

Minors, including small children, are no longer allowed in, even if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Gawronsky spoke to CBC Thursday after the union's monthly meeting with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to discuss safety and security issues. She said she wasn't given a timeline on when all Winnipeg stores will be equipped with the new entrances, as was announced, but that she was told the liquor commission is working on installing two more in the near future.

She said from what she's heard, liquor store employees appreciate the move.

"I have not heard one complaint from any of them. I believe everybody is very happy that they're coming in," she said.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries did not respond to a request for an interview.