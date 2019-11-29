Manitoba government employee union secures summit amid rise in liquor thefts

The union that represents workers at Manitoba's Liquor Marts says the province has committed to holding a summit amid increasingly brazen thefts.

In a release Friday, the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union said it, along with Liquor Mart workers, met with MLA's from all three political parties on Thursday to lobby for addiction action.

"Members were able to share personal experiences about anxiety and stress in the workplace," a release from the union said.

"They felt they finally had their voices heard by government."

The union had been calling for a summit to gather all levels of government, law enforcement, addictions and social services, public and private retailers, and unions together to discuss a growing theft problem.

MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky expressed disappointment Thursday after the province announced Operation Safe Streets, an initiative it says will bring together police forces, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries security, justice officials and the city and province to come up with solutions.

She said the initiative excluded front-line workers and retailers from having input.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen unveiled Operation Safe Streets Thursday. He said special prosecutor is now devoted exclusively to prosecuting liquor theft cases, among other resources dedicated to tackling the thefts.

The enhanced measures come amid a two-year surge in liquor thefts and robberies that was punctuated by an attack at the Tyndall Park liquor store in northwest Winnipeg last week. Three staff members, as well as other people in the attached shopping mall, were attacked Nov. 20.

After that, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries fast-tracked plans to heightened security measures by installing secure entranceways at the Tyndall location. Customers are required to provide valid photo identification, which is scanned before they're allowed into the store through locked inner doors.

The same measures will soon be in place at all Winnipeg liquor stores, according to the province.