Manitoba Métis Federation inks deal to hire 25 Ukrainian refugees at child-care centres

The Manitoba Métis Federation says it has struck a deal to train and hire 25 displaced Ukrainians to work at its child-care centres.

The organization signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba's provincial council on Tuesday and will spend $2 million on the initiative, Métis Federation president David Chartrand said Tuesday.

People hired through the program will have their education subsidized and be guaranteed a full-time job after they're trained, Chartrand said at a news conference that featured performances from Métis and Ukrainian cultures.

"It's something that I think will change their lives, give them stability, give their children stability," he said, adding that Métis people have a history of displacement that helps them understand what Ukrainians are experiencing as war continues in their country.

"We know what homeless is. We know what landless is. We were chased off our land, we were homeless for so long."

He said the Manitoba Métis Federation has been helping Ukrainians since the war broke out last year, including with a $100,000 donation for humanitarian aid at the outset of the conflict.

Joanne Lewandosky, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council, got emotional while talking about the relationship her organization has built with the federation.

Joanne Lewandosky, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council, says her organization was humbled by the Métis Federation's offer. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"You were the first to come forward when the war started. Financially, you were there. And your support continues today," she said at the news conference.

"We are truly humbled by your extraordinary expression of compassion and generosity."

Chartrand said the Métis Federation has already hired a total of roughly 100 people to work at its existing child-care centres and plans to build another eight and hire up to 300 people to staff them.

Those child-care centres offer programs that celebrate Red River Métis culture, language and heritage through activities, land-based learning field trips and parenting programs, the federation said in a news release.