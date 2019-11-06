David Chartrand to lead Métis National Council until election after president steps down

Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand will now lead the Métis National Council after president Clément Chartier announced on Wednesday he will scale back his involvement.

"Thank you for allowing me to have served you," Chartier said at a news conference in Winnipeg where a stamp featuring Métis leader Louis Riel was unveiled.

"I'm not going away. I'll still be here until the election next April, but my role will be changing."

In a letter to members, Chartier said he will now be concentrating on the land rights action in Saskatchewan that will challenge the Métis scrip system in federal court.

He said because of action taken against him in relation to that case, he is withdrawing from an active role in national leadership "so as not to compromise" the Métis National Council.

"The Métis Nation has made major strides forward," said Chartier, who has been the council's president since 2003.

"I am confident that the tremendous progress we have made with Canada will continue under new leadership."

During the lead-up to the council's April 2020 general assembly and election, Chartrand — who serves as vice-president and minister of finance for the council — will take the lead role on national affairs and serve as the national spokesperson, Chartier said.