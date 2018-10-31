Provincial government cancels second agreement with Manitoba Metis Federation

The Progressive Conservative government has terminated another deal between the province, Manitoba Hydro and the Manitoba Metis Federation.

The Turning the Page agreement (Kwaysh-kin-na-mihk Ia paazh in Michif, the Mé​tis language) was signed in 2014. It laid out the terms for $20-million worth of payments to the MMF over 20 years in exchange for support for Manitoba Hydro activities, including the Bipole III transmission line and the Keeyask generation project.

It is the second such arrangement cancelled by the Manitoba government.

Premier Brian Pallister also cancelled a $67-million agreement between the three parties in March this year after calling it "persuasion money."

Pallister said the cancellation of the agreement was the reason nine of 10 of the board of directors of Hydro resigned, though outgoing board chair Sandy Riley disputed that statement, saying the premier had refused to meet with the board on several issues.

David Chartrand, the head of the MMF, vowed earlier this year to launch a court battle with the provincial government over the cancellation of the $67-million agreement.

The deal was negotiated by Hydro to get support from the MMF for construction of the Manitoba-Minnesota transmission line project.

Efforts to rebuild the relationship between the PC government and the MMF stalled after Pallister said the multimillion-dollar payment was "hush money" paid to a "special interest group," and a series of meetings between the two sides were either cancelled or reached no consensus.

The MMF is expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday about the cancellation of the second deal.