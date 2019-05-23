Manitoba Metis Federation will get funding for work to help protect Lake Winnipeg

Ottawa is thanking the Manitoba Metis Federation for its help monitoring the health of Lake Winnipeg.

Members of the organization have been taking samples of water from the Lake Winnipeg basin, which will help develop strategies to deal with issues such as nutrient loading on the lake.

The federal government is kicking in money to help, Winnipeg MP Terry Duguid said at a news conference at Fort Whyte Alive on Thursday.

"The Lake Winnipeg Basin Program is providing $260,000 in funding to the Lake Winnipeg Foundation and $150,000 to the Manitoba Metis Federation in support of community-based monitoring efforts."

The data collected will help pinpoint phosphorus hot spots so work to improve the health of Lake Winnipeg can be targeted on those areas.

Phosphorous contributes to toxic algae blooms, which suck oxygen out of the water, creating dead zones where life cannot thrive.

Unhealthy water jeopardizes the fisheries many Métis communities along the lake depend on, said Will Goodon, southwest regional director for the MMF.

"The Métis have had historically strong connections to the land and to the natural resources," said Goodon, adding that Métis traditional knowledge will be combined with scientific data to help protect the lake.

"The Métis nation is uniquely poised for community-based monitoring, as our population is large, widely dispersed throughout the province, with many citizens living in rural or remote areas, which are in close proximity of the waters," Goodon said.

The Lake Winnipeg Basin is "huge," from the Rocky Mountains almost to Thunder Bay, and dipping into four U.S. states, said Lake Winnipeg Foundation executive director Alexis Kanu.

"The more of these hot spots that we identify, that allows us to target … those areas that are the biggest part of the problem," she said.

The monitoring network now has dozens of volunteers, including 21 from the Manitoba Metis Federation, collecting samples from more than 100 sites across Manitoba.

For years, water scientists have struggled to reduce the nutrient flow into the lake. Billions of dollars are being invested to upgrade infrastructure such as water treatment plants — single-point sources of phosphorus and nitrogen.

The harder problem to solve involves disparate, non-point sources such as farm fields and livestock spread across the basin. The monitoring network hopes to identify those sources.