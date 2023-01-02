Métis Manitobans learn new skills, honour ancestors through beaded poppy workshops

It may be a bit late in the year to don a poppy, but Métis people in Manitoba are coming together to learn how to bead the red and black flower as a way to honour veterans, especially those who are Indigenous.

Last month, Winnipeg's Louis Riel Institute began hosting a monthly workshop to equip inexperienced beaders. It's free for Métis people over 14 years of age, and includes beading supplies and a history of Métis veterans from the Second World War.

"Having our own beaded poppy to wear shows our pride in being Indigenous because in the past there was so much racism and prejudice that people had a hard time being proud of their ... Indigenous roots," said workshop leader Nancy Gouliquer, who is from northwestern Ontario, but her family hails from the Red River Valley.

Gouliquer feels a lot of joy passing on Métis traditions and watching people connect with their culture.

"I feel it's important to continue our traditions. Métis beadwork is one way of expressing our Métisness and that gives me pleasure to pass it on, to share it with other people," she said in an interview in December.

When she started beading 20 years ago, she recalls making herself a satchel and wearing it around after she finished.

"It's so amazing to complete a project and to be able to wear a piece of art that you've made and for people to see it. And they know that you're telling them something about yourself that's part of your story."

Beaded poppies can be worn to show support for all veterans of war, including Indigenous veterans, who faced racism from fellow soldiers, in addition to the perils of battle. (Louis Riel Institute/Facebook)

Workshop attendee Kim Karish said she was was happy to pracitce the skill and take part in the workshop, which was held at R. B. Russell Vocational School in Winnipeg's North End.

"I'm a big proponent of the Métis way of life and giving back to the community. And I think that this is a great way to to learn about our community, to learn about our ancestors and the people that fought for us and to honour them," Yarish said.

Beyond the workshop, Ashley Lofthouse has also taken a couple of other classes through the Louis Riel Institute, which promotes educational and cultural advancement for Métis people.

"I don't have a lot of experience with beading, I've just taken a couple classes with some moccasin making and some medicine bag making, but so far I'm actually really enjoying myself and we have some great teachers here, so it actually feels great," she said.

"I come from a family with a long line of veterans and Metis veterans in my family, so it's actually an honour to be able to do something like this."